Brace for more cold weather.
Much of south Louisiana is under a freeze advisory, with temperatures in many areas across the state expected to dip below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
East Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes, as well as the upper portions of Orleans and Jefferson parishes are included in the advisory.
Winter-like temperatures continues with highs in the 40s today and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s tomorrow morning. A freeze warning is in effect for those areas expected to drop to or below freezeing. 🥶#BundleUp pic.twitter.com/A9ilMuLJj4— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 14, 2018
Temperatures across the state are expected to hover in the mid-40s, and will drop to as low as 30 in Baton Rouge overnight, according to the National Weather Service, but with wind chill will make temperatures feel like mid-20s. Areas of north Louisiana and west Mississippi are expected to see temperatures in the 20s.
The cold weather has brought some snow flurries to Shreveport already this week.
The New Orleans area will also see biting cold, but is not expected to drop below freezing, with a projected low of 36 overnight, NWS said.
Temperatures are forecast to steadily increase throughout the week, with low temperatures in the mid-50s by Saturday.