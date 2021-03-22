Heavy rains are expected in Louisiana through the rest of the week, and the Weather Prediction Center says that there's a slight chance that parts of the state could see excessive rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.
There's a flash flood threat both days in southeastern Louisiana. Tuesday's greatest risk is in an area generally south and east of a line between Houma and Slidell, including the New Orleans area.
Wednesday's risk covers a larger area, generally from Morgan City and Baton Rouge to points to the east.
The Storm Prediction Center says there's a marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday through Thursday, with wind gusts to 60 mph and 1-inch hail possible. A few tornadoes are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecasters said previously that 4-7 inches of rain could fall in the area by the weekend. The New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas have had less than 10 inches of rain so far this year, but usually have 13.5 inches by this far into the year.