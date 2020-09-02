The list of Louisiana parishes approved for individual assistance in the wake of Hurricane Laura has grown to 16 after the federal government approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for seven more parishes late Tuesday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved individual assistance for Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson and Lincoln parishes, across central and north Louisiana. Edwards has requested the assistance for 23 total parishes, and seven more are awaiting action.
Individual assistance allows people affected by the storm to tap into federal aid, including $500 cash payments for "critical needs" for people displaced by the storm.
More than 71,000 Louisianans have already applied for FEMA individual assistance following the hurricane, Edwards said in a statement.
“We continue to make the case for the additional parishes to be approved because of the severity of this terrible storm," Edwards said.
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, packing the most powerful winds on record for Louisiana, and stayed a hurricane through Shreveport, in the northwest corner of the state. Hundreds of thousands remained without power or water on Wednesday, nearly a week after the storm made landfall.
FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs.
Residents in the following parishes can apply for FEMA assistance by registering online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion, Vernon, Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson and Lincoln.
