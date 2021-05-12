Had enough rain yet? There’s still more to come.
All of southeastern Louisiana is expected to receive more rain on Wednesday and the Baton Rouge area could receive an additional inch or two of rainfall, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell.
A flash flood watch is still in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday as showers and storms linger throughout the area.
Forecasters said the risk for flooding is marginal, but additional rainfall could still worsen current conditions. Some places could still experience flash flooding.
A few strong thunderstorms are also possible and, with soil being extremely wet, NWS is warning residents that shallow-rooted trees could come down easier if winds are severe.
Here is a look at the live radar: