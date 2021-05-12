BR.wildweatherrain.051121 TS 104.jpg
Three women head toward the State Capitol after making a detour because of street flooding around the intersection of Fourth Street and Spanish Town Road, after heavy rain in the Baton Rouge area, Monday morning, May 10, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Had enough rain yet? There’s still more to come.

All of southeastern Louisiana is expected to receive more rain on Wednesday and the Baton Rouge area could receive an additional inch or two of rainfall, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell.

A flash flood watch is still in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday as showers and storms linger throughout the area.

Flash flood watch 05/13/21

Forecasters said the risk for flooding is marginal, but additional rainfall could still worsen current conditions. Some places could still experience flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts 05/13/21

A few strong thunderstorms are also possible and, with soil being extremely wet, NWS is warning residents that shallow-rooted trees could come down easier if winds are severe.

Marginal Risk of Excesswive Rain 05/13/21

Here is a look at the live radar:

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILBEAU.

