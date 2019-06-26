A group of Baton Rouge firefighters recorded on video rescuing a woman from a sinking car are set to be honored by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday.
WBRZ recorded the rescue during the June 6 heavy rainstorm, which inundated much of south Louisiana with flood water.
The woman was driving on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge when the crew of Troy Pate, Jerome Courville, Aaron Samson and Thang Nguyen pulled her from the flooding vehicle.
The video is courtesy of a WBRZ Channel 2 news crew.
