When the Twin Oaks Bridge shut down in 2015 after failing an inspection, residents like Dianne Pullen of the nearby Abundance Place neighborhood were forced to upend their travel patterns, detouring down narrow roads and busy intersections in order to hop on Baker's Main Street.
"We're not the youngest people in the world anymore, and going these different routes, it causes unnecessary anxiety," said Pullen, who had traversed the bridge for more than 30 years before its closure.
For a time, residents thought they'd been forgotten. But, more than five years after it was barricaded off, the Twin Oaks Bridge is finally getting attention.
It's one of eight bridges that East Baton Rouge Parish plans to demolish and replace in 2021, with others including Bob Petit Drive over Bayou Fountain, Strain Road over Drainage Bayou and Monterrey Blvd. over Jones Creek.
Replacing a bridge can cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1.5 million. And with roughly 270 bridges across the parish, the demand for upgrades far outstrips the city-parish's available resources, said Fred Raiford, the parish's transportation and drainage director.
"There's no cheap bridge these days," Raiford said.
Much of the funding for the region's infrastructure maintenance comes from the Parish Transportation Fund, which receives about $2.7 million annually from the state's one cent per gallon gasoline tax. Those dollars pay for everything from bridge repairs to road construction, leaving around $1.4 million a year for bridge replacements.
For major roadways with high traffic, the city-parish can draw on federal funds. Around $5 million in federal money will be used this year to replace Cal Road over Claycut Bayou, Moss Side Lane over Dawson Creek, Chevelle Drive over Ward Creek and Sarasota Avenue over Engineer Depot Canal.
Many of the parish's bridges are built on timber pilings, which begin to rot after a few decades. The city-parish does annual physical inspections and, if necessary, adds load postings that place limits on the the weight of vehicles that are legally allowed to cross.
Raiford said he'd like to see around 50 bridges demolished and rebuilt out of concrete. But he said the cost remains a challenge, noting that a dedicated source of funding for bridge replacements doesn't exist.
The city-parish also lacks a dedicated crew of bridge repair workers. Raiford said that, when a repair is needed, one of his engineers pulls a handful of staffers off their regular duties in the maintenance department to assist.
A tax proposal introduced under then-mayor Kip Holden in 2011 recommended spending $80 million over a 10-year period to replace 78 bridges. But the package failed to earn the support of the Metro Council and never went to the voters.
The parish's nearly $1 billion MovEBR road improvement plan will help pay for some bridge replacements, but only on the thoroughfares that were specifically identified for upgrades, like Bluebonnet Blvd.
For Dianne Pullen, a five-year shutdown seemed out of the question when the Twin Oaks Bridge first closed down. She's lived in Abundance Place for 42 years and had grown accustomed to driving over it into Baker.
"We realize that things sometimes don't go as you want them to go," Pullen said. "I just never expected that it would take this long."
