Traffic lights around two major intersections in Baton Rouge aren't working due to power outages.

DOTD says the signals at Airline Highway at Stumberg Lane and Airline at Barringer Foreman Road are out.

Traffic signals are not functioning on Airline Hwy (US 61) at Barringer Foreman Rd. Expect heavy delays. Use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 2, 2020

Traffic signals are not functioning on Airline Hwy (US 61) at Stumberg Ln. Expect heavy delays. Use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 2, 2020

Traffic maps from the area show heavy congestion in all directions.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Entergy's outage map says nearly 1,100 customers in the area were without power. Most of the power has been restored as of 9:45 a.m.

However, another 1,000 customers along Perkins Road between Essen Lane and I-10 are still in the dark.

It's unclear if the outages are weather related.

Crews are working to determine the cause.