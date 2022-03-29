With forecasters predicting severe weather for southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, some Baton Rouge-area schools and offices are changing their plans.
School districts such East Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish are going virtual, while school districts such as Ascension and Livingston are opting instead to end the school day early.
This list will be updated with other closures as they are announced.
East Baton Rouge
- East Baton Rouge public schools are shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday. having already sent students home with laptops or learning packets "in anticipation of a disruption in the school schedule."
- BREC is rescheduling a job fair that was set for Wednesday. It will now be held from 2-6 p.m. April 6 at the Milton J. Womack Park Ballroom, 6201 Florida Boulevard.
- Capitol High School is shifting to asynchronous virtual instruction Wednesday.
- The Dunham Schools is dismissing early at noon Wednesday.
- Zachary schools are closing Wednesday.
Ascension Parish
- Ascension Parish schools are dismissing early Wednesday; middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., while primary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Livingston Parish
- Assumption Parish schools are having a half-day Wednesday.
Assumption Parish
- Livingston Parish schools are having a half-day Wednesday
Iberville Parish
- Iberville Parish schools are shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
St. James Parish
St. James Parish schools will dismisses classes early Wednesday. Head Start and high schools will dismiss at 1 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm.
Tangipahoa Parish
- Tangipahoa Parish schools are canceling after-school activities Wednesday, but still planning otherwise for a normal school day.
School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.
