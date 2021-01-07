Will there be snow in south Louisiana? Forecasters are saying conditions could be favorable late this weekend in parts of south Louisiana, but there's still much uncertainty.

A cold front is expected to move through this weekend, bringing the highest chances for snow late Sunday into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.

The conditions for snow are most favorable in the northern part of the Florida parishes. Chances decrease the closer to Interstate 12, forecasters say, leaving Baton Rouge and New Orleans with a much lower possibility of winter precipitation.

The snow is expected to be part of a “wintry mix” of rain, sleet, and snow.

Part of southwest Mississippi could get a changeover of snow for a brief period early Monday. It is unclear if the snow will stick.

Temperatures will quickly warm back up, turning any wintry mix back into rain by Monday afternoon.