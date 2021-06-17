Sand and sandbags are available in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on as the area anticipates heavy rain from a tropical disturbance this weekend.

Here's a list of sandbag locations by parish:

Ascension

On the east bank:

Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 La. 73.

Paula Park,16470 Pailette St., Prairieville.

5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 La. 22, Darrow.

Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant.

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Highway, Gonzales.

Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales.

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar.

Galvez-Lake Fire Station, 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville.

Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Road, Prairieville.

Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento.

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road, off Bluff Road.

End of Buxton Road, St. Amant.

La. 431 at Valentine Road, at the curve of La. 431, St. Amant.

On the west bank:

Old Department of Public Works building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville.

East Baton Rouge Parish

City-Parish officials in coordination with BREC Parks and Recreation, have pre-positioned sand and sandbags at multiple locations across the Parish. Residents should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags. To view sand locations near you visit: https://gis.brla.gov/emergency

• BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

• BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

• BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

• BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

• BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

• BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

• BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

• BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

Livingston Parish

Locations are subject to change depending on availability. Check back for updates.

Fire District - 1 Station #2 32401 Hwy 43, Albany, LA 70711

Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian) 31447 Hwy 22, Springfield, LA 70462

Fire District 2 – Station #5 (Hutchinson) 25389 Hutchinson Rd., Springfield, LA 70462

Fire District 4 – Station #1 29758 South Palmetto Dr., Walker, LA 70785

Fire District 4 – Station #3 34893 Hwy 1019, Watson, LA 70786

Fire District 4 – Station #9 9100 Hillion Hood Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726

Fire District 5 – Station #1 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726

Fire District 7 –Station #1 19784 Hwy 42, Livingston, LA 70754

Fire District 7- Station #2 19354 Perrilloux Rd., Livingston, LA 70754

Fire District 8 – Station #1 15160 Hwy 16, French Settlement, LA 70733

Fire District 10 – Station #1 30928 Hwy 441, Holden, LA 70754

Fire District 11 – Station #1 33815 Hwy 43, Independence, LA 70443

Fire District 11- Station #2 31470 Horseshoe Rd., North Independence, LA 70443

City of Walker Ball Park Rd., Walker, LA 70785

St. James

Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 La. 642, Paulina

South Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie

Kingview Fire Station - 8120 Kingview St., St. James

Tangipahoa