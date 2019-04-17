All of southeastern Louisiana is now under an enhanced risk Thursday for severe weather that could include high winds, hail and some strong tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center say there is an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Thursday, most notably high winds and a 10 percent chance of a tornado with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The area under the greatest threat is east of a line from Lake Charles to Monroe, including all of south Louisiana, and eastward into Mississippi and western Alabama.

The NWS' Storm Prediction Center forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). Enhanced is third on the scale; slight is two.

According to the NWS, an enhanced risk of severe weather carries a 10-15 percent chance of tornadoes and a 30-45 percent chance of damaging winds and hail.

Humid conditions south of a warm front are expected to help fuel storms expected to roll in as a cold front approaches from the west.

Winds will flow with different speeds and in different directions at various levels of the atmosphere, increasing the chance for severe storms. Some bad weather will be in a squall line, while other thunderstorm cells could form ahead of the squall line, according to the forecasters. There could be tornadoes in both.

Another weather update will come after 2 p.m. Multiple Baton Rouge area school system officials said they are waiting on that update before deciding if they will change school schedules for Thursday.