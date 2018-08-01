Update, 11 a.m.
Juban Road southbound has reopened between U.S. 190 and Interstate 12. The northbound portion remains closed for cleanup and recovery efforts, the Department of Transportation and Development said.
Update, 10:30 a.m.
Juban Road between U.S. 190 and Interstate 12 is expected to remain closed in both directions for “several more hours” after an 18-wheeler overturned in the roadway, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
Motorists should use Range Avenue in Denham Springs or La. 447 in Walker as alternate routes.
Original story
An overturned 18-wheeler closed Juban Road in Denham Springs between U.S. 190 and Interstate 12 early Wednesday, officials said.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday. At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Juban Road was closed in both directions.
Traffic congestion was minimal, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Motorists were encouraged to use an alternate route.
The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 posted shortly before 4 a.m. that the road will be closed for "several hours" while crews clear the scene.