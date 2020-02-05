A slow-moving cold front passing through the capital area will likely bring heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday. The National Weather Service says damaging winds are possible.
Today & tonight
Wednesday will begin warm and foggy. As the day progresses, rain and thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage, according to WAFB.
A slight risk (2/5) for all types of severe weather is posted for much of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Isolated tornadoes and pockets of large hail are possible Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, WAFB reports.
Highs will be in the mid-70s with lows around 50 degrees.
Tomorrow
Showers may linger into Thursday morning as the cold front moves east. But more severe weather isn't likely. Temperatures will be much colder as highs stay in the lower 50s. Thursday night's low will be around 37 degrees.
Up next
Friday will be calm and sunny, the NWS predicts. Very light showers are possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. However, the weekend is expected to be generally quiet.