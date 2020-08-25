As Hurricane Laura entered the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, officials raised comparisons to Hurricane Rita and predicted the storm could barrel onto land as a Category 3 storm late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and forecasters were warning that a wide swath of south Louisiana should be prepared for hurricane and tropical storm conditions, including several feet of storm surge in coastal areas, dangerous wind gusts and flooding.

“What we know right now the strength of this hurricane is going to be akin to Rita,” Edwards said Monday night, referring to the hurricane that devastated southwestern Louisiana in 2005, becoming one of the nation’s costliest hurricanes on record.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will hit near the Texas-Louisiana border between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. But the average error of such forecasts made 48 hours out are 80 miles for the track and about 15 miles per hour for the intensity.

Officials in Calcasieu Parish issued a mandatory evacuation for their 200,000 or so residents, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness spokesman Mike Steele confirmed. So too are officials in the smaller neighboring Cameron Parish, near the Texas border. Another 385,000 residents of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas were also told to flee, the Associated Press reported.

Ben Schott, the meteorologist-in-charge for the National Weather Service stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, said in an interview Hurricane Laura has many of the same characteristics as Rita. But he also said it’s possible the storm could become a Category 4 or a Category 2 storm, and could shift considerably east or west.

“The number one rule on that part is if you’re in that margin of error you need to safely assume you’re going to see the worst of it,” Schott said.

Given how fast-moving Hurricane Laura is, Schott warned that on its current trajectory, places as far inland as Lafayette could experience hurricane-force winds, and places as far away as Baton Rouge could see tropical storm-force winds. And storm surge along the coast could inundate homes.

But he also cautioned that most people tend to think of previous storms in terms of how they were personally affected. If Hurricane Laura does make landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a Category 3 storm, like Rita, people may experience life-threatening flooding even if they didn’t last time, depending on where rain bands set up.

Hurricane Rita made landfall near the Sabine River, which divides Louisiana and Texas, as a Category 3 storm. It prompted the evacuation of 3.7 million residents from Corpus Christi to Beaumont, according to the Weather Channel.

Louisiana and Texas aren’t benefiting from some of the wind shear that tore Hurricane Marco apart before it made landfall, weakening it into a tropical storm and sending its thunderstorms into Alabama and Florida, Schott said.

The sea-surface temperatures in the Gulf are above average, and there’s little wind shear to dissipate Hurricane Laura, he said.

On Monday, forecasters were predicting Laura would be a Category 2 storm. But Schott said the storm slid to the south of Cuba, hovering over water instead of the mountainous terrain of the island. That allowed it to better organize, making it stronger.

Schott said people should always plan for one category up and one category down when a storm is headed their way.

“I can’t sit here and tell you there’s zero chance it would be a Category 4 and I can’t tell you there’s a zero chance it won’t be a Category 2,” he said.

The National Hurricane Center predicts storm surge could hit 9-13 feet from Sea Rim State Park in Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana, which includes Sabine and Calcasieu lakes. Intracoastal City to Morgan City could see 7-11 feet of storm surge, and Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River could see 4-6 feet.

Edwards will hold a 6 p.m. press conference about the storm.