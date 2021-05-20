The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for much of the Baton Rouge area Thursday while many roads took on water as more rain fell on already-drenched ground.
The warning covers much of East Baton Rouge, northern Ascension, east central Iberville and western Livingston parishes. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain has fallen in some places, the NWS said.
A separate flash flood warning to southeast, covering Geismar, Donaldsonville and all the way down to Thibodaux, was extended until 3 p.m.
The NWS put out a statement saying the Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point could flood. The river had reached 5.24 feet at Highway 22 near Maurepas, which is considered a "moderate" flood level; flood stage is 4 feet.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said another 2-4 inches could fall in parts of South Louisiana over the next 18 hours.
Multiple roads were closed, including some near the Baton Rouge Airport, Greenwell Springs, French Settlement and Prairieville, the NWS reported. Flood-related closures have snarled traffic over the past few days.
Edwards urged people to drive with caution, saying four of the five people who have died statewide from the flooding were driving through high water.
Thursday's rain followed an enormous storm Monday night that dropped nearly 14 inches in some places. Creeks and bayous remain still high, raising concerns about flooding.
But forecasters and local officials said the risk hasn't reached the level of catastrophic flooding in 2016.