A line of thunderstorms was predicted to stall Wednesday, potentially dropping heavy rain on South Louisiana and causing flooding concerns, forecasters said.
Baton Rouge, New Orleans and surrounding areas had a high chance for minor to moderate flooding, and a slight chance of damaging flooding.
Storms rolled through south Louisiana Wednesday morning, and the bulk of the incoming storms were expected to impact the area in the evening. The storms were expected to last into Thursday with the potential to bring multiple inches of rain.
High winds and lightning are also expected.
Wednesday Morning Radar Update 9AM CDT: There are some showers and storms moving into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. These storms will likely continue throughout the day today. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/mDIZo3TkNV— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 26, 2018
