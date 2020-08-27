Hurricane Laura ripped through the Lake Charles area of Louisiana Thursday morning, leaving a swath of destruction in its wake and one Confederate monument on the ground.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm and potentially the strongest to ever hit the state.

As the damage was surveyed hours after the storm's peak winds of 150 mph had begun to dissipate, the statue could be seen on the ground to the side of the pedestal on which it had stood since 1915 and barely two weeks after the decision to keep it where it stood.

The scene was documented on Twitter.

LAKE CHARLES: Photos from Ryan Street and nearby after #HurricaneLaura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana #lawx. pic.twitter.com/WA22uuhvjz — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 27, 2020

Can confirm, the confederate statue in Lake Charles that many were wondering about is gone, apparently a casualty of Hurricane Laura pic.twitter.com/xWzLpRAnBJ — Andrea Gallo (@aegallo) August 27, 2020

My dad sent me some pics of the South’s Defenders monument in Downtown Lake Charles post-Laura and... I think some people may be happy about this. #HurricanLaura #HurricaneLaura2020 #Louisiana #lakecharleslouisiana #LakeCharles pic.twitter.com/dzHd5dSwNH — Andrew Beam (@dancemachine48) August 27, 2020

The toppled statue represents just a tiny piece of the damage sustained in that area as well as many other parishes in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. More than 400,000 Louisiana residents were believed to be without power as of 11 a.m. and at least one person had been killed as a result of the storm.

The statue, dubbed "The South's Defenders" monument, has served as a point of debate in the recent months along with symbols honoring the confederacy across Louisiana and the rest of the nation. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted on Aug. 13 to keep the statue in its location near the Calcasieu Parish courthouse.

