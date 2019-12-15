The National Weather Service warns of an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms in Baton Rouge, Hammond and Covington from Monday afternoon through evening.
The NWS' Storm Prediction Center forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). Enhanced is third on the scale.
According to the NWS, an enhanced risk of severe weather carries a 10-15 percent chance of tornadoes and a 30-45 percent chance of damaging winds and hail.
South of the enhanced risk area is under a slight risk of of thunderstorms and threats, including Slidell and New Orleans. These storms will be less widespread and more scattered, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service recommends residents have multiple means of receiving severe thunderstorm warnings, such as television, radio, social media, text-messaging services or the National Weather Service's website.