As Hurricane Michael made landfall and moved inland on Wednesday, Louisiana first responders packed up and headed to the Florida Panhandle to assist with rescue operations.

This is the second time in a month that local crews hit the road to assist other states in need. Multiple Louisiana agencies assisted in North and South Carolina after Hurricane Florence last month.

The list of Louisiana crews deploying, according to the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Response, includes:

Five ambulance strike teams coordinated by the Louisiana Department of Health

20 personnel with water and structural rescue gear from the Louisiana Office of the Satte Fire Marshal

75 firefighers and medics from the state's Urban Search and Rescue taskforces

25 people from the Louisiana Taskforce 1 in New Orleans

35 people from the Louisiana Taskforce 2 in Baton Rouge

12 people from the Regional Response Team from the Monroe area and 5 from the Pineville, Alexandria area

A helicopter and support team from the Louisiana National Guard is on standby.

“Louisiana has already deployed emergency response teams and equipment and stands ready to supply any additional assistance that may be needed," Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement. "The people of Florida have certainly been there for Louisiana during our time of responding to disasters, and we will certainly be there to provide whatever help we can.”

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning explained the response followed an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the Florida state fire marshal. That request calls for 90 personnel with light urban search and rescue equipment. Browning anticipates they can achieve the mission in about two to three days once the hurricane moves through.

"The building collapses that they think might occur, the equipment they bring will allow them to open doors, lift walls, breach minor collpases as well as equipment to do water rescues," Browning explained before the Wednesday morning deployment.

Michael swirled onto the Florida Panhandle as a still-growing Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, pushing a storm surge onto the coast's white-sand beaches and lashing the coast with tropical storm-force winds and rain in its final hours before making landfall.

The unexpected brute quickly sprang from a weekend tropical depression and grew swiftly into the worst hurricane in recorded history for this stretch of the Florida coast, carrying destructive wind, up to a foot (30 centimeters) of rain and a life-threatening storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters).

"We are in new territory," National Hurricane Center Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "The historical record, going back to 1851, finds no Category 4 hurricane ever hitting the Florida panhandle."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.