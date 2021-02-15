Several thousand homes and businesses have lost power early Monday as a significant ice storm grips the Baton Rouge area.
According to Entergy as of 5:45 a.m., more than 8,000 customers in East Baton Rouge and more than 1,100 in Ascension parishes have no power.
In Livingston Parish, several hundred are without power, according to DEMCO.
Sleet and freezing rain started to fall after midnight in the Baton Rouge area.
Ice that accumulates can weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing outages.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Tuesday and will plunge into the teens late Monday and into early Tuesday.