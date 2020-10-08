Forecasters on Thursday evening updated Hurricane Delta-related forecasts for the Baton Rouge area. Here's a parish-by-parish list:
Ascension
Tropical Storm Warning
Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Assumption
Storm Surge Warning
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Baton Rouge
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Feliciana
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Iberville
Tropical Storm Warning
Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Livingston
Tropical Storm Warning
Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Pointe Coupee
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Helena
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. James
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Northern Tangipahoa
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Southern Tangipahoa
Storm Surge Warning
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Baton Rouge
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Feliciana
Tropical Storm Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes