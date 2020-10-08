Forecasters on Thursday evening updated Hurricane Delta-related forecasts for the Baton Rouge area. Here's a parish-by-parish list:

Ascension

Tropical Storm Warning

Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Assumption

Storm Surge Warning

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Baton Rouge

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Feliciana

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Iberville

Tropical Storm Warning

Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Livingston

Tropical Storm Warning

Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Pointe Coupee

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Helena

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. James

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Northern Tangipahoa

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Southern Tangipahoa

Storm Surge Warning

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Baton Rouge

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Feliciana

Tropical Storm Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

