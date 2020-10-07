As Hurricane Delta entered the Gulf of Mexico headed for Louisiana, officials on Wednesday urged people all across south Louisiana to prepare before the storm’s expected arrival Friday, with utility workers standing by and emergency officials racing to bolster levees and deliver supplies.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that while the storm is currently forecast to make landfall along the central Louisiana coast, if it took a similar eastward jog as Hurricane Sally did last month, it could put New Orleans squarely in its path.

And if it doesn’t, the storm could provide another devastating blow to southwest Louisiana, which is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Laura. Edwards said more than 141,000 homes took on damage from Laura, including 35,000 with major damage and 10,000 that were completely destroyed.

The storm was heading northwest in the Gulf of Mexico but was expected to make a northeastern shift at some point. Forecasters said it would gain strength over the next day or two before weakening some just before landfall.

A large wind field from the storm could mean tropical storm-force winds are felt as much as 100 miles from the center of the storm, said Ben Schott, meteorologist-in-charge for the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

“It’s definitely going to bring impacts to the state of Louisiana,” Schott said. “I don’t think there’s any uncertainty about that. All the models show it making landfall along our coastline.”

“If you’re on the eastern side of this system ... you still need to make sure you’re paying attention” because of the propensity for storms on similar paths to track further eastward, he added.

More than 7,500 utility workers were standing by in Louisiana to turn power back on after the storm, Edwards said, and more than 8,000 were waiting outside the state. The National Guard was delivering hundreds of super sacks to bolster Grand Isle, and search-and-rescue personnel from the state and federal governments were prepping for rescue missions.

If the storm hits the Lake Charles region again, Edwards expressed worry that buildings not repaired could be knocked down because Hurricane Laura left them structurally damaged. Plus, power restoration could take longer because the infrastructure is not fully fixed from the previous storm, and debris on the ground could present challenges.

Delta was a Category 1 storm as of Wednesday afternoon but was expected to strengthen to a strong Category 2 before making landfall Friday afternoon.

Edwards told people not to let their guard down, even if they are not currently in the storm’s direct path.

The governor requested a pre-landfall disaster declaration from the federal government, which he expects to be granted Wednesday or Thursday. He already issued a state of emergency that allows the state to use emergency contracts to procure supplies, among other things.

The one “saving grace” may be the storm’s speed, Edwards said. The relatively quick pace could mitigate some impacts from heavy rainfall. But storm surge and wind damage remained concerns.

Schott said it’s possible the storm could weaken from wind shear once it gets close to land, but he urged people to prepare for one category higher than the forecast, meaning a major hurricane.

The first signs of tropical storm-force winds could make themselves known Friday morning, Schott said.