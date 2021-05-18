Roads were closed throughout the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday morning after a huge, slow-moving rainstorm dropped 13+ inches of rain in some areas.
I-10 westbound was closed at Highland Road. I-10 eastbound was closed at Siegen Lane.
Emergency crews rescued more than 250 people overnight, many of them people who drove into floodwaters. City and state officials urged people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
To see a list and map of road closures in East Baton Rouge Parish, click here. To see the state Department of Transportation's closure map, click here.