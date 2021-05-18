Flooded cars 051921
Empty cars pile up near an underpass on Bluebonnet Avenue in Baton Rouge after major flooding Monday night.

 WBRZ

Roads were closed throughout the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday morning after a huge, slow-moving rainstorm dropped 13+ inches of rain in some areas.

I-10 westbound was closed at Highland Road. I-10 eastbound was closed at Siegen Lane.

250+ people rescued after 13+ inches of rain falls on parts of Baton Rouge area, officials say

Emergency crews rescued more than 250 people overnight, many of them people who drove into floodwaters. City and state officials urged people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

To see a list and map of road closures in East Baton Rouge Parish, click here. To see the state Department of Transportation's closure map, click here. 

1 dead, 1 missing after vehicle crashes into flooded ditch in Port Allen, officials say

Baton Rouge area schools, universities, offices close Tuesday as streets flood; see list of closures

