A staggering amount of rain fell in a compact time frame across the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, causing streets to quickly fill up with standing water, in some cases faster and deeper than people have ever seen.
Just how much rain fell? Rainfall totals are staggering. Even more eye-popping is the short time in which most of rain fell -- in an hour-to-90 minutes.
According to data collected by the website Weather Underground from weather stations in the area, these are a few notable rainfall totals as of 2:30 p.m.:
Walker: 7.8 inches
Denham Springs: 7.8 inches
Shenandoah: 7.1 inches
Kenilworth: 5.8 inches
Port Allen: 5.3 inches
Goodwood: 4.2 inches
Gonzales: 3.7 inches
Greenwell Springs: 2.9 inches
LSU's Tiger Stadium: 2.7 inches
