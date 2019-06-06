A staggering amount of rain fell in a compact time frame across the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, causing streets to quickly fill up with standing water, in some cases faster and deeper than people have ever seen.

Just how much rain fell? Rainfall totals are staggering. Even more eye-popping is the short time in which most of rain fell -- in an hour-to-90 minutes.

According to data collected by the website Weather Underground from weather stations in the area, these are a few notable rainfall totals as of 2:30 p.m.:

Walker: 7.8 inches

Denham Springs: 7.8 inches

Shenandoah: 7.1 inches

Kenilworth: 5.8 inches

Port Allen: 5.3 inches

Goodwood: 4.2 inches

Gonzales: 3.7 inches

Greenwell Springs: 2.9 inches

LSU's Tiger Stadium: 2.7 inches

+10 Baton Rouge area rocked by tornadoes, flooding: 1 dead; rescues in Livingston; big rain in short time Torrential rain packed into a short time and an outbreak of tornadoes in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday killed at least one person, prompted…