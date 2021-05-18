More than a foot of rain fell across portions of the Baton Rouge metro area, triggering flash floods late Monday and early Tuesday and prompting comparisons of bad weather from years past.
Was it a "100-year" rainfall? Would "50-year" or "200-year" be more accurate?
Here's how epic rainfalls are compared to each other:
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the parent agency of the National Weather Service, operates the Hydrometeorological Design Studies Center, which offers calculations on how frequently various regions of the country might receive certain amounts of rainfall.
You can find the numbers for yourself here — https://hdsc.nws.noaa.gov/hdsc/pfds/pfds_map_cont.html — after centering the map on your location. Once that's done, simply match up how much rain fell at your place within a certain amount of time, then look to the column heading to determine whether you just had a 100-year or 50-year rain.
Note that the figures in the table are for rainfall only, not for whether this might be a 100-year flood, or worse. There are also several geographic reference points in the Baton Rouge area, so pick the weather station closest to you.
For Monday's rainfall, the estimated 13 inches of rain in a 24-hour period works out to about a 100-year rainfall. That means a rainfall like Monday's has a 1% chance of happening in any year.
That largely matches up with what happened in a shorter interval Monday night. About 7.7 inches of rain fell in Village St. George between 6 p.m. and midnight, a 6-hour period. That amount registered close to the 100-year range, based on precipitation frequency expectations at the Ben Hur weather station south of the main LSU campus, the nearest station to southeastern Baton Rouge.