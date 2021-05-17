Heavy rainfall is expected throughout Southeast Louisiana on Monday night, with a flash flood warning issued until 10:15 p.m.

The warning covers most of central East Baton Rouge Parish, stretching from Zachary down to near the southern edge of the parish.

The rain is expected to pick up again Tuesday, and some street flooding is possible, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado warning was issued around 6:45 p.m. for eastern East Baton Rouge Parish and western Livingston Parish. It was lifted around 7:15 p.m.

More than half the state is under a flash flood watch overnight. Areas west of New Orleans and south of Baton Rouge are most at risk, the National Weather Service said.

Storm-weary Lake Charles hit by floods; mayor says hundreds of homes affected Heavy thunderstorms inundated streets, stranded residents and flooded hundreds of homes in Lake Charles and other parts of southwest Louisiana…

On Tuesday, much of South Louisiana is at an elevated risk of excessive rainfall through the afternoon and into the evening. The NWS projects 1 to 3 inches will fall, with some areas receiving 6 inches or more, particularly in areas south of the I-10/I-12 corridor.

NWS says street flooding is the most likely impact, but some locations could see water enter structures.

Lake Charles has already seen serious flooding problems, with some places experiencing 12 inches or more.

Here's a look at the live radar: