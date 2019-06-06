Friday might bring another round of heavy rain to an already rain-soaked south Louisiana, though the National Weather Service predicts the showers and storms won't be a repeat of Thursday's flood-inducing deluge in parts of the region.

Starting late Thursday and into early Friday, rain will likely develop in Oklahoma and Texas, dive into Louisiana and dump an inch or two of rain across the south Louisiana throughout the day.

[RADAR: Track storms in the area.]

It's unclear if another flash flood watch will be needed Friday, forecasters said in a Thursday afternoon update.

Rises on area rivers can be expected, the NWS said, but no additional rivers are forecast to reach flood stage. If heavier rain falls in the "right" places, flood warnings might be necessary.

The Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas took the hardest hits Thursday with widespread reports of 4-8 inches of rain falling in 1-2 hours. A tropical disturbance fueled the rain event. A day earlier the same system dropped similar amounts of rain.

Like the rain forecast, there's a repeat -- but decreased -- chance of severe storms Friday. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, received reports about four potential tornadoes in the area, and the NWS office at Slidell said it had received information on perhaps six to nine twisters.

Believe it or not, there's some good news in the forecast.

The weekend is forecast to dry out followed by a rare front that might bring "slightly cooler than normal temperatures by Monday night into Wednesday," the NWS said.

