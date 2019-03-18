BR.highriver0140.030919 bf.jpg
Buy Now

Timothy Emerson Jr., upper right, looks over the muddy water almost completely covering the giant 'BATON ROUGE' letters as the high water on the Mississippi River flows past the city Friday March 8, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Emerson, who is in the military, was doing personal physical training running atop the levee.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Mississippi River in Baton Rouge reached 44.1 feet on Friday and again Monday, marking the seventh highest crest on record and the second highest since 1945, according to a report from WAFB-TV meteorologist Steve Caparotta.

While the river level is considered major flood status, it is still below the 47-foot levees.

The river is swollen from heavy rains last month, prompting the opening of the Bonnet Carre spillway to allow controlled flooding of some of the river near Norco. This marks just the 13th time the spillway has been opened since it was built 90 years ago, and the first time it's been used in back-to-back flood seasons.

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency at the end of February due to the threat of flooding. That emergency declaration allows the state's emergency preparedness office to help local agencies with response efforts. The declaration lasts until March 27.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Photos: See aerial shots of swollen Mississippi River in Baton Rouge

+4 
+4 
54730289_2285311531724706_1267432805961302016_n.jpg
+4 
+4 
54256052_2285311561724703_7889106829643350016_n.jpg
+4 
+4 
54278046_2285311575058035_8566582768912302080_n.jpg
+4 
+4 
54268085_2285311545058038_6442648795963457536_n.jpg
+4 
+4 
54458141_2285311515058041_3879044144819077120_n.jpg

View comments