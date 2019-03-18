The Mississippi River in Baton Rouge reached 44.1 feet on Friday and again Monday, marking the seventh highest crest on record and the second highest since 1945, according to a report from WAFB-TV meteorologist Steve Caparotta.
While the river level is considered major flood status, it is still below the 47-foot levees.
Mississippi River at Baton Rouge has again reached 44.1 feet, essentially matching the crest from about a week ago. Little change in the coming days & note how it's forecast to stay above 43 feet into the first part of April. #LAwx— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) March 18, 2019
River stages >> https://t.co/iz31wwkMvv pic.twitter.com/LXeRTWS4vk
The river is swollen from heavy rains last month, prompting the opening of the Bonnet Carre spillway to allow controlled flooding of some of the river near Norco. This marks just the 13th time the spillway has been opened since it was built 90 years ago, and the first time it's been used in back-to-back flood seasons.
Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency at the end of February due to the threat of flooding. That emergency declaration allows the state's emergency preparedness office to help local agencies with response efforts. The declaration lasts until March 27.
Can't see video below? Click here.