Thousands of Baton Rouge-area residents are still without power Sunday morning as the last of Tropical Storm Barry makes its way through the city.

Entergy's outage map showed as of 1 p.m. Sunday, thousands of customers had service outages in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parishes. East Baton Rouge stood as the most significantly impacted by far, with more than 12,000 customers impacted.

Entergy said in a press release Sunday afternoon that more than 3,900 line crews and contractors were continuing assessments and restorations as possible, but wind and weather conditions were hindering efforts in some areas.

"In the Greater Baton Rouge area, a significant portion of the damage is located in the rear of residential lots, which take more time to repair given the challenge of accessing our equipment and the wet ground," the release says.

The company does not yet have a time estimate for power restoration, but the map shows some neighborhoods have experienced the outages since Saturday morning.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Barry have been significantly less than expected in the Capitol region, bringing much less rainfall than anticipated and keeping river levels manageable, but there were several reports of downed power lines and water on roadways as of Sunday afternoon.

Entergy is urging customers to stay clear of downed power lines, and warns it could take several days to assess and restore power depending on the storm's severity in each area.

The company will focus on essential services first such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments and water systems, then areas that supply power to the largest number of customers.