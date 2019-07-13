The slow movement of Hurricane Barry left Baton Rouge area residents a little extra time to finish their preparations Saturday morning as local officials warned them to stay on their toes despite the delay.

"Good morning Baton Rouge!" East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome tweeted early Saturday morning. "Although Tropical Storm Barry has not made landfall, I'm asking that you still remain #redstickready. We are still anticipating rain and winds that may impact our city."

The latest forecasts show that Barry is expected to make landfall southwest of Morgan City by late morning or early afternoon. Landfall was originally projected a few hours earlier.

"We are sensing a great deal of impatience with the onset of impacts from Tropical Storm Barry," the National Weather Service in New Orleans said in a tweet late Friday. "Plenty of very heavy rainfall parked off the coast to move through the area throughout the day Saturday into Sunday. Be patient and DO NOT drop your guard."

While still waiting for heavy rains to start, Baton Rouge residents were experiencing high winds and some showers overnight Saturday. The storm officially reached hurricane status around 10 a.m.

Other areas in Livingston Parish were already seeing roads blocked due to high water, not from heavy rains but from southerly winds pushing water into Lake Maurepas and then onto land.

By 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office had already reported multiple downed trees and road closures. The impassable roads are primarily near the Tickfaw or Amite rivers at Terry Harbor, Cypress at River Gate Road, Boopalu's parking lot in Springfield, Tin Lizzy's parking lot in Springfield, and the Canal Bank Club parking lot in Maurepas.

Livingston Parish officials said they're using the quiet hours before the rain starts to continue the parish's unprecedented sandbagging efforts.

Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell said Friday alone saw 300,000 sandbags distributed to residents, a number that stands at more than double what was produced during the August 2016 flood event. "(In 2016,) they could not comprehend what was coming, nobody could," he said. "There was no warning with that one, so I think that's still in the back of people's minds."

Harrell said the storm's overnight shift to the west spells good news for Livingston, as perhaps the heaviest rains will fall elsewhere.

Forecasters on Saturday morning slightly lowered their rainfall predictions for the Baton Rouge region, though amounts will still be significant.

The National Weather Service in Slidell is predicting Baton Rouge could receive 10 to 15 inches of rainfall over by Sunday afternoon, said meteorologist Danielle Manning.

"But 20 inches is still not out of the question," Manning said. "We're still saying you should prepare for a significant flash flooding and river flooding event."

Officials announced Saturday morning that the Baton Rouge Airport will remain open during the storm but all flights scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled. Officials said they expect flights to resume Sunday. Passengers are being instructed to monitor the airport's website for the latest information on flight changes.

Baton Rouge officials also announced Saturday morning that the F.G. Clark Activity Center, located at 801 Harding Blvd, is now open as a shelter to the community. The shelter is staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens.

Officials said the city-parish is actively staging other locations too in the event that additional shelters are needed.

Pointe Coupee Parish announced Saturday morning its decision to join neighboring Iberville Parish in instituting a curfew, which will extend from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials said it will be "strictly enforced" and only essential or critical personnel will be allowed on the streets.

There were about 57,000 Entergy Louisiana customers without power as of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The largest swath of customers — about 16,000 in all — were without power in Terrebonne Parish. In the Baton Rouge metro area, more than 12,700 Entergy Louisiana customers were without power. Entergy said it has more than 2,900 workers across the state prepared to go out and restore power but a big limitation is that they can't send out bucket trucks when winds are greater than 30 mph.

Fewer than 1,000 customers of the Dixie Electric Membership Cooperative, or DEMCO, were without power as of Saturday morning, the majority of whom live in Livingston Parish.

Pete Gaynor, the acting Federal Emergency Management Administrator, made the rounds on national news outlets Saturday morning to tell the public the Trump Administration is ready to respond when the impacts of Barry are felt.

FEMA has about 30 people in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Jeff Byard, associate administrator for the FEMA Office of Response and Recovery, said the agency didn't want to send more people in advance of the storm because they didn't want to take up hotels that may be needed by residents. He said there are teams in Texas that can be deployed as needed.