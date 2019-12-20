A wet weekend is in store for southeast Louisiana as the next storm system approaches our area, the National Weather Service says.
Today & tonight
Friday will remain mostly dry and cool again, but showers will likely develop into the late-evening hours. Lots of cloud coverage means highs will struggle to reach 60° with a low around 46°.
Tomorrow
Keep your umbrella nearby: A 60% chance of showers is expected Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will likely continue on and off throughout the rest of the day. Clouds will keep highs near 56° and lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday
According to the WAFB First Alert Forecast, the main area of rain will gradually shift eastward into Sunday, but some showers will remain possible as an upper low moves across the northern Gulf Coast. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows near 43°.
Up next
Into the early part of next week, high pressure will build along the Gulf Coast, leading to a milder and drier pattern for the days leading into Christmas, WAFB says. Christmas Eve looks nearly perfect, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60°s. Clouds increase on Christmas Day, but it looks as though we’ll stay dry, with highs in the low 70°s.