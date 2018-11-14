Do your space heaters have three feet of space around them? Have you checked your smoke detectors?

As chilly weather sweeps in to the Baton Rouge area, weather and fire officials are warning residents on how to safely prepare for the cold. Heating equipment is involved in one in every seven house fires and one in every five house fire deaths, according to FEMA, so many agencies are recommending a series of safety checks around Louisiana homes.

Temperatures across the state are expected to hover in the mid-40s, and will drop to as low as 30 in Baton Rouge overnight, according to the National Weather Service, but with wind chill will make temperatures feel like mid-20s. Areas of north Louisiana and west Mississippi are expected to see temperatures in the 20s.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department issued a check list highlighting key cold weather safety tips such as checking smoke alarms, giving space heathers room and inspecting furnaces and chimney.

Furnaces should be inspected and serviced.

Chimneys and vents should be cleaned and inspected.

Wood for a fireplace should be dry and seasoned.

Children know to stay three feet away from the fireplace, stoves and space heaters.

Portable space heaters have an automatic shut-off and are plugged directly in to an outlet, not an extension cord.

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms have been tested.

The National Weather Service also recommends keeping space heaters on a flat, level surface in a well-ventilated area.

🥶 Coldest night of the season so far is expected tonight. If you will be using a space heater to stay warm, follow these tips to stay safe.! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/MZIbvnxCuv — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 14, 2018

Finally, bundle up and hunker down. Warm weather will come back and it will be crawfish season again before you know.

Can't see video below? Click here.