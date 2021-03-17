The Storm Prediction Center has posted a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning for the Baton Rouge area. Residents throughout the region, along with all of the lower Mississippi River Valley, can expect severe weather in the next few hours as a strong front brings the threat of tornadoes, high winds and hail.

[RADAR: Click here to track storms on radar.]

Strong storms in southwestern Louisiana were moving toward the Capitol region and could grow stronger and produce tornadoes later in the day.

Ascension Parish, west central St. James Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, northwestern Livingston Parish, Iberville Parish, southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish and Assumption Parish are under a severe thunderstorm warning, which warned of 70 mph wind gusts, until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch for the Baton Rouge area runs until 9 p.m. and includes all of Louisiana east of a line from near Morganza to Vermilion Bay. Other tornado watches cover nearly all other areas of the state, including one labeled as a "particularly dangerous situation" from the Leesville and Alexandria areas northeastward to the Memphis area.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/VUxOKZT2ZC — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 17, 2021

LSU, Southern, many local schools dismissing early Wednesday because of severe weather forecast Some schools in the Baton Rouge area were canceling afternoon activities and planning to dismiss early on Wednesday because of severe weather …

Earlier Wednesday, the forecast center placed portions of the lower Mississippi River valley under its most-severe weather caution, saying their was a High Risk of severe weather in an area roughly from east of Monroe to Birmingham, Alabama. Tornado watches were already up for parts of western Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

The northern part of the Baton Rouge metro area was considered to be at a Moderate Risk for severe weather, while to the south there was an enhanced risk.

In anticipation of bad weather, several school districts and government agencies closed down, including East Baton Rouge Parish offices.