The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over the Atchafalaya Basin reopened Tuesday morning while the westbound lanes remained closed following Monday's fiery fatal crash involving chemical tankers, cargo trucks and a passenger vehicle.
Westbound lanes remain closed for clean up. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will conduct a safety inspection of the bridge once the wreckage is removed.
State Trooper Thomas Gossen said a burned body was found at the scene and that a coroner was summoned. The identity of the driver has not been confirmed, though Gossen said late Monday the victim is from out-of-state and authorities are attempting to contact their family.
Acadian Ambulance spokesman Justin Cox said ambulances transported five people from the scene of the multi-vehicle crashes, though there were others hurt who declined assistance.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10 at mile marker 124.5 between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Traffic was diverted onto U.S 190 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
The initial crash involved two 18-wheelers and one vehicle, according to Gossen, and two other crashes occurred in the area later. Before highway crews could shut down the interstate, three tankers and two cargo haulers, two of which carried flammable material, were involved in the crashes. He did not identify their specific contents.
"With a fire that burns that hot, they'll be checking the stability of the bridge to make sure it’s not deteriorated in any way before they open it back up," Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said Monday afternoon.