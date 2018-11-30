Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center say southern Louisiana could see high winds or a tornado or two overnight. The threat will be worse farther north.
There is an “enhanced” risk of severe weather in northwestern Louisiana and a “slight risk” north of Alexandra and in south Louisiana east of a line from Vermilion Bay to Baton Rouge, including all of the New Orleans area.
According to the forecasters, scattered thunderstorms are possible across southern Louisiana and Mississippi late tonight, and wind shear in the atmosphere after midnight raises a concern for “rotating storms and the risk of a tornado or two.”
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible tonight and Saturday morning. Stay Weather Aware!!#LAWX #MSWX pic.twitter.com/LMFutXlxA7— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 30, 2018
The worst weather Friday night and early Saturday is expected in an area from Shreveport northward, with rounds of strong or severe storms beginning this afternoon. The weather is expected to be so rough in Arkansas that its high school football playoffs have been delayed, including three championship games.
By late evening, the atmosphere in the Arklatex could support tornadic supercells.
