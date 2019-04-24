br.weather.041919 HS 736.JPG
A driver passes a stranded motorist stalled on a flooded River Road near the Mississippi River Bridge following severe weather, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and heavy rain are possible in south Louisiana on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire area is considered to be at a slight risk for severe weather. The NWS' Storm Prediction Center forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). Slight is second on the scale.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area as early as daybreak and give way to a second wave of activity in the afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

The NWS predicts it's possible areas along the Interstate 10/12 corridor might see 2-3 inches of rain.

"It is very possible some areas may see multiple rounds of thunderstorms for an extended duration, which would lead to areas of flash flooding," forecasters said in a Wednesday night update.

The timing of the rain might cause issues for festival-goers at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which begins Thursday morning.

