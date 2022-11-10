Cal Road will be closed where it crosses Claycut Bayou beginning Monday, and drivers trying to reach Jefferson Terrace from Airline Highway's service road will have to take a detour along Jefferson Highway and Floynell Drive.
The road is scheduled to be closed until next Sept. 25 while a bridge is removed and replaced.
The bridge is among several in the city-parish put on a high-priority replacement list in recent years. The city-parish recently replaced the Tigerland Bridge along Bob Pettit Boulevard near LSU and a bridge on Congress Boulevard across Dawson Creek. Also targeted for work were bridges on Monterrey Boulevard and Moss Side Lane.
East Baton Rouge Parish this week announced the bridge over Dawson Creek along Moss Side Lane would also be closed for replacement beginning Monday, but it said Thursday that the work had been canceled. No reason was given.