Louisiana is in line for another round of severe thunderstorms this week, with forecasters saying rough weather could rake the state both Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, there's a slight chance of tornadoes, high winds, hail and excessive rainfall at points west of a line from Houma to McComb, Mississippi, mainly overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
During Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, the threat is to all of southern Louisiana.
The National Weather Service at Slidell said that, on both days, the main threats will be wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, isolated tornadoes, large hail and rainfall rates of up to 4 inches per hour.
Since early March, Louisiana has seen a number of midweek severe storms. A tornado killed one man at Arabi, and other twisters were confirmed in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes.
In advance of other bouts with bad weather, some school districts and government offices closed, but there was no immediate word of closures. Some school districts are closed this week for spring break ahead of Easter weekend.