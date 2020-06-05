Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome declared a parish-wide emergency in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday evening ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
She said the emergency declaration aligns with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ disaster declaration. This action allows the parish to request additional assistance from state or federal partners.
The EBRP Emergency Operations Center will be staffed for the duration of the storm to ensure the health and safety of all residents, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.
Cristobal has regained strength and is now a tropical storm with landfall currently forecasted for Sunday afternoon, authorities with the National Weather Service in New Orleans reported. Following this model, the eye of the storm is expected to reach the parish around midnight on Sunday into early Monday morning. The parish is under a flood watch until Tuesday, June 9th.
Broome’s office urged residents to review their emergency plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic, taking special precautions to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She encouraged people to gather supplies and prepare their homes. Sand and sandbags have also been posted at nine locations across the parish.
For more information contact the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness at (225) 389-2100. East Baton Rouge Parish residents can also text “RedStickReady” to 225-243-9991 to subscribe to local emergency updates.