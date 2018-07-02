Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to drench south Louisiana on Tuesday, potentially dumping a couple of inches of rain and prompting street flooding in flood-prone areas.
According to the National Weather Service, an area of low pressure will move into and across south Louisiana on Tuesday. General rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible.
The NWS hasn't ruled out issuing a flood watch.
A 60 percent chance of rain persists into the Fourth of July holiday on Wednesday.
And the wet pattern continues through the weekend with rain chances around 60 percent.
