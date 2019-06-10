Thanks to a rare but weak cold front, temperatures for a few days in south Louisiana will be a bit cooler than normal -- especially in the mornings -- with noticeably lower humidity.
In the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas and on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, highs might not reach 90 degrees and lows will be in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The average high in June is about 91 degrees; the average low is about 71 degrees.
"The coolest morning will be early on Wednesday with lows ranging around 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with some areas in southern Mississippi and traditionally cooler river valleys north of I-10/12 reaching the upper 50s," NWS forecasters said Monday night.
In the New Orleans area Tuesday through Thursday, highs will be around 90 and lows will be in the low 70s. The average high in June is about 90 degrees; the average low is about 74 degrees.
The cooler weather is a nice change of pace, but it's not unprecedented. Lows on these dates across south Louisiana have dipped into the 50s at various points in the past few decades.
The weather will return to its seasonable hot-and-humid pattern by the weekend, the NWS said.
"Look for an increase in afternoon spotty shower/storm chances beginning on Saturday and lasting into early next week," forecasters said, adding that "a return of more active weather" is possible early next week.