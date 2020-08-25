As Hurricane Laura continue on its paths towards Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state of Louisiana regarding preparedness and updated forecasts.
Laura is now forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. It will then make landfall either Wednesday night or Thursday morning somewhere along the Louisiana and Texas border.
Edwards is scheduled to address the hurricane at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
