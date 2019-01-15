Get ready for a bit of weather roller coaster, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

First, a little bit of sunshine. Then rain and a chance of severe weather. Then some of the season's coldest temperatures by the time the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams kick off Sunday, according to the National Weather Service

Let's start with Wednesday, which will be nice and sunny -- but a little cool with highs in the 60s and lows around 50.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday look to be dreary. Each day has at least a 40 percent chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies, the NWS said in its Tuesday morning forecast discussion. Highs Friday might even rise above 70 degrees.

Severe weather is possible too Saturday. The NWS said it's monitoring conditions further to get a better idea of chances of severe weather and what impacts those storms might have (high winds, hail, possible tornadoes, etc).

Come early Sunday, "an arctic air mass" will arrive, and a hard freeze might be possible for parts of Baton Rouge and the north shore. Lows will drop into the mid-20s in northern parts of south Louisiana and into the low 30s in the New Orleans area on Sunday night.

Sunday and Monday's highs will be stuck in the 40s, but that won't last long as temperatures will warm in the following days.