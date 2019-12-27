Widespread rains are expected across southeast Louisiana this weekend, forecasters say. Cooler weather isn't likely to grace our area until next week.

Today & tonight

Friday will be mainly cloudy and humid with patchy fog in the morning. A 30% chance of rain will hover over southeast Louisiana for most of the day, the National Weather Service says. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. The fog will likely roll back in overnight. Tonight's low will be around 60 degrees.

Saturday

The day will feel much like Friday as far as temperature is concerned. Highs will be in the lower 70s, and lows around 63 degrees. The NWS says precipitation is possible with a 20% chance of rain showers. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy and humid.

For those headed to Atlanta for the OU-LSU game, plan on a mild weekend, with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s, WAFB says. Friday stays dry as many arrive and Saturday should start out dry, but a few showers will be possible by the evening. Better rain chances arrive on Sunday, especially late in the day.

Sunday

Keep your rain gear close: the chance of rain increases to 70%. Some thunderstorms are possible, the NWS predicts. Expect heavy cloud coverage throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s with a low around 47 degrees.