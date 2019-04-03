Two rounds of severe weather -- one Thursday and the other Sunday -- are forecast to book end several days of active weather in south Louisiana.
According to the National Weather Service, the first round of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes and hail, will be from "mid-afternoon through the late evening hours (Thursday), and the most likely area for this severe potential will be mainly along and north of the I-10 corridor."
The Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas and the north shore have a slight risk of seeing severe weather Thursday. On the NWS' scale of severe weather potential (one being marginal and five being high), a slight risk is considered a two.
The south shore of Lake Pontchartrain, including metro New Orleans, has a lesser risk of severe weather. The NWS said that risk will occur later Thursday evening.
This bout of potential severe weather brings the chances of damaging winds greater than 60 mph, hail larger than 1-inch in diameter, isolated tornadoes and street flooding.
[RADAR: Baton Rouge & Lafayette | New Orleans]
Between the chance of severe weather Thursday and lingering storms Friday, the NWS predicts a couple of inches of rain could fall.
But the downpours don't end there.
Like Friday, storms will stick around Saturday and give way to another severe weather threat Sunday. A more detailed forecast for Sunday, the NWS said, will come into sharper focus in the coming days.
By Monday, it's possible 3-4 inches of rain will have fallen across south Louisiana, with some local amounts of 5-6 inches of rain not out of the question, according to the NWS.
March 20 was the official start of spring, a season that often produces severe weather across the country. According to weather.com, the Deep South see its highest risk of tornadoes in March and April.