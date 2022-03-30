With forecasters predicting severe weather for southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, some Baton Rouge-area schools and offices are changing their plans for the day, just as they did last week before a storm that eventually dropped two tornadoes on the New Orleans area.
School districts such East Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish are going virtual, others such as Ascension and Livingston are opting instead to end the school day early, while school districts such as West Baton Rouge and Zachary are closing entirely.
This list will be updated with other closures as they are announced.
Colleges & Universities
- LSU is closing early Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
- Southern University's Baton Rouge campuses will close at 11 a.m.
- Baton Rouge Community College is closing at noon.
State offices
- State offices in the Baton Rouge area will be closing at noon. Offices in some other parishes will be closed all day; see a list here.
East Baton Rouge
Schools
- East Baton Rouge public schools are shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday. having already sent students home with laptops or learning packets "in anticipation of a disruption in the school schedule."
- Advantage Charter Academy is closing Wednesday.
- Baker City Schools are dismissing early Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. depending on the school.
- Baton Rouge city-parish offices are closing early Wednesday at 11 a.m.
- Baton Rouge Head Start centers are closed Wednesday.
- Baton Rouge International School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
- Capitol High School is shifting to asynchronous virtual instruction Wednesday.
- Central schools are shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
- Central Private School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
- Collegiate Baton Rouge is shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
- Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School is shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
- The Dunham Schools are dismissing classes early at noon Wednesday.
- Episcopal High School is dismissing classes early Wednesday from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- GEO Prep Academy's three campuses in Baton Rouge are all closing Wednesday.
- IDEA Public Schools' three campuses in Baton Rouge are all closing Wednesday.
- Impact Charter School is closing Wednesday.
- Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School is shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday, complete with live classes.
- LSU Lab School is dismissing early Wednesday at 1 p.m.
- Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 1 p.m.
- Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
- Parkview Baptist School is dismissing early Wednesday around noon, except for the preschool which would stay open until 2 p.m.
- Redemptorist St. Gerard School is dismissing early Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.
- Sacred Heart of Jesus School is dismissing early Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
- St. Aloysius Catholic School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
- St. Alphonsus Catholic School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic School is shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
- St. George Catholic School is dismissing early at noon Wednesday.
- St. James Episcopal Day School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
- St. Jean Vianney Catholic School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
- St. Joseph's Academy is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
- St. Jude the Apostle Catholic School is dismissing early Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
- St. Michael the Archangel High School is shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
- St. Thomas More Catholic School is dismissing early Wednesday at 1 p.m.
- South Baton Rouge Charter Academy is shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
- Thrive Academy is closing Wednesday.
- Zachary schools are closing Wednesday.
Other
- East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will close to the public at 11 a.m.
- The 19th Judicial District Court will close at noon.
- BREC is rescheduling a job fair that was set for Wednesday. It will now be held from 2-6 p.m. April 6 at the Milton J. Womack Park Ballroom, 6201 Florida Boulevard.
West Baton Rouge
- West Baton Rouge schools are closing Wednesday.
- Christian Academy of Louisiana is closing Wednesday.
- Holy Family Catholic School is dismissing classes early at noon Wednesday.
Ascension Parish
- Ascension Parish schools are dismissing early Wednesday; middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., while primary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- Ascension Catholic is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
- St. John Primary is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
- St Theresa Middle is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Livingston Parish
- Assumption Parish schools are having a half-day Wednesday.
East Feliciana Parish
- East Feliciana schools are shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
West Feliciana Parish
- West Feliciana Parish schools are shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
Assumption Parish
- Assumption Parish schools are having a half-day Wednesday.
- St. Elizabeth Interparochial School is dismissing classes early Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.
Iberville Parish
- Iberville Parish schools are shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
- St. John Interparochial School is shifting to virtual instruction Wednesday.
Pointe Coupee Parish
- Pointe Coupee Parish schools are closing Wednesday.
- Catholic of Pointe Coupee is dismissing early Wednesday at 12:40 p.m.
- False River Academy is dismissing early Wednesday at 11:20 a.m.
St. Helena Parish
- St. Helena Parish schools are dismissing early Wednesday at noon.
- St. Helena Parish Police Jury offices will close at 2 p.m.
St. James Parish
St. James Parish schools will dismisses classes early Wednesday. Head Start and high schools will dismiss at 1 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm.
St. Peter Chanel School is dismissing early Wednesday, with bus pickup at 1 p.m. and carpool pickup at 1:30 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish
- Tangipahoa Parish schools are canceling after-school activities Wednesday, but still planning otherwise for a normal school day.
School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.
Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.