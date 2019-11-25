Chilly weather will come to an end during Thanksgiving week as forecasters predict rain showers and cloud coverage for much of southeast Louisiana.
According to the WBRZ Weather Center, Monday will find mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. High cloud cover will thicken and lower overnight and this will cause temperatures to level off in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 70s with lows lingering in the mid-to-low 60s.
Wednesday should stay mostly cloudy as a front stalls along the coast. As far as Thanksgiving travel is concerned, a significant storm system could cause delays in the Mountain West due to snow and Southwest U.S. due to rain, WBRZ says.
Cloud coverage will continue on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 71 degrees Thursday and lows in the upper 50s.