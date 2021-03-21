Southeastern Louisiana has been drier than normal this year, but that is likely to change in the coming week.
The Weather Prediction Center has the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas facing a "marginal risk" of excessive rainfall on Tuesday, and by Friday the region stands to see 4-7 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts primarily in areas east of Interstate 55.
Looking ahead to Tuesday through Thursday this week... a heavy rain set-up will bring several inches of rain to our area. We'll have a stalled front to our west and lots of moisture available. We'll have to watch closely for street flooding and/or flash flooding.
According to the National Weather Service in Slidell, rain could begin Monday night and continue on and off into next weekend. The bulk of the rain will fall between Tuesday and Thursday. Multiple rounds of rain are expected, rather than a continuous rain.
New Orleans and Baton Rouge typically see 13½ inches of rain by this time each year, but New Orleans has had less than 10 inches in 2021 and Baton Rouge is below 9 inches.
Forecasters say flash flooding is possible this week, and the long-term rainfall could force more-gradual rises on rivers as the week goes on.