Weather Service precipitation map March 21, 2021
Buy Now

Forecasters say 4-7 inches of rain could fall across parts of southeastern Louisiana by Friday evening. Higher amounts are expected in the areas shaded in red.

Southeastern Louisiana has been drier than normal this year, but that is likely to change in the coming week.

The Weather Prediction Center has the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas facing a "marginal risk" of excessive rainfall on Tuesday, and by Friday the region stands to see 4-7 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts primarily in areas east of Interstate 55.

According to the National Weather Service in Slidell, rain could begin Monday night and continue on and off into next weekend. The bulk of the rain will fall between Tuesday and Thursday. Multiple rounds of rain are expected, rather than a continuous rain.

New Orleans and Baton Rouge typically see 13½ inches of rain by this time each year, but New Orleans has had less than 10 inches in 2021 and Baton Rouge is below 9 inches.

Forecasters say flash flooding is possible this week, and the long-term rainfall could force more-gradual rises on rivers as the week goes on.

View comments