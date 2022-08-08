KC Road, an important cut-through between La. 621 and La. 74 north of Gonzales, will be closed for three weeks starting Tuesday, Ascension Parish officials said.
Ascension government began work Monday to repair the KC Road bridge over Bayou Narcisse, just south of La. 621, parish officials said in a statement.
No traffic in either direction will be able to cross the bridge west of Airline Highway during the closure, parish officials added.
Drivers must detour around the bridge by taking Babin Road, JD Broussard Road and La. 74, parish officials added.