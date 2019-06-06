A woman became trapped insider her car in a ditch filled with nearly seven feet of water Thursday morning.

While trying to turn right onto Rieger Road, she said her car was swept into the swollen ditch.

A few long seconds went by as multiple drivers passed her floating car. Finally, two drivers stopped and helped her safely out of her car.

"I took a turn and when I turned, the water pulled me in the ditch," Jenny Landy said. "If it wouldn't have been for this wonderful gentleman who helped pull me out, I would've drowned. I want to thank him for pulling me out and saving me. I didn't get to thank him, but I want to thank him now."

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, when the rainfall was at it heaviest. Vehicles were traveling in both directions on Rieger Road, creating wakes on the road, when Landry's SUV went into the flooded deep ditch in front of The Advocate building on Rieger.

With much of the front part of the SUV under water, Landry was able to get out of her vehicle and hold on to it, where the hood met the water. Within minutes, a gray, double-cab pickup truck pulled into the Advocate's driveway and a young man got out and ran on the street toward the submerged car and dove into the water, said Advocate employee Etta Jester.

"When he jumped into the water, the traffic stopped, both ways," Jester said. The man was able to pull Landry toward the bank and, then, others who had gotten out of their vehicles, were able to help pull her out of the water. After Landry had made it so safety, the rescuer got into his truck and left, Jester said.

